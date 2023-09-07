Ugandan coffee farmer deploys technology to thwart effects of climate change

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Coffee farmers in Uganda are deploying modern technologies to beat the effects of climate change. Now, these challenges are making the production of coffee continuously difficult in the nation. Farmers in Uganda are devising their own unique methods to fight the shifting rain patterns threatening Uganda's top export and lifeblood, coffee.

