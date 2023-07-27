UFO hearing: Ex-Airforce intelligence officer testifies

According to evidence provided to Congress on Wednesday by an ex-Air Force intelligence official, the US has been concealing a long-running operation that retrieves and decodes unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon refuted his allegations. The presentation of retired Maj. David Grusch before a House Oversight subcommittee was the most recent incursion by Congress into the topic of UAPs, or "unidentified aerial phenomena," as the US government refers to "unidentified flying objects." To know more watch this interview with the Director of Nuclear Studies Institute in American University, Peter Kuznick.