/Uddhav faction challenges EC move naming Shinde as real Shiv Sena

The Supreme Court is hearing a crucial challenge by Uddhav Thackeray's faction against the Election Commission's decision to award the Shiv Sena name and iconic 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led camp. During the hearing, the court observed that a political party's organizational will should prevail over a legislative majority. The case stems from the dramatic 2022 Shiv Sena split that reshaped Maharashtra politics. With local body elections on the horizon, the verdict could have major political implications for both factions.