/UAE Waives Over $129 Million in Debt for 1,435 Citizens

Just days before the UAE marks its national day, the country has announced a massive debt waiver for its citizens. According to reports, more than 129 million dollars worth of defaulted loans have been wiped clean for over 1,400 Emiratis. The move is part of a long-running Programme to reduce financial pressure on citizens, and this year’s relief is one of the largest. So who qualifies, why was this done, and how did so many banks join in?