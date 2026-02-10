/UAE: Garden Grows in Desert | Desert Mountains Bloom With Flowers

Published: Feb 10, 2026, 13:51 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 13:51 IST
Witness a stunning transformation in the UAE’s desert mountains as seasonal rains and careful conservation have caused flowers to bloom across the arid landscape. This rare natural phenomenon turns the desert into a colorful garden, attracting locals and tourists alike. In this video, we explore how flora thrives in extreme conditions, the role of conservation efforts, and the breathtaking sights of flowers carpeting sand and rocks.