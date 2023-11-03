UAE considering investments of about $50 BN in India: Report

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expansive geo-economic outreach towards West Asia appears to yield benefits for the world's fifth-biggest economy. That's because the united arab emirates are reportedly planning to invest about 50 billion dollars in India, as part of its broader bet on India's rising economic potential. A Bloomberg report suggests that the UAE could announce these investments next year, coinciding with the general elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term in office.