/U.S.-Venezuela: "No issue Briefing Congress on Venezuela", Says Trump

Published: Dec 19, 2025, 09:04 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 09:04 IST
U.S.-Venezuela: President Donald Trump has reiterated that there is no issue with briefing Congress about any actions taken in Venezuela, as tensions rise over the U.S. military buildup and recent strikes on vessels allegedly linked to drug trafficking. Trump emphasized that the administration will keep Congress updated on all developments, maintaining transparency amid ongoing military operations and diplomatic efforts in the region.