U.S. to take 15% revenue from China-chip sale | Critics warn against the move

President Donald Trump has signaled he may allow Nvidia to sell a downgraded version of its Blackwell AI chip to China. The move comes amid export restrictions and ongoing tech tensions. Trump also revealed he’ll meet with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to discuss the deal. Watch for full details on what this could mean for U.S.–China tech relations and the global chip race.