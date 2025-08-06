U.S. shrimp demand falters amid rising prices and surging imports

Shrimp demand in the U.S. is weakening as high import volumes from countries like India, Vietnam, and Ecuador flood the market. Domestic producers in Gulf Coast states face collapsing prices and unsustainable costs, while consumers shift toward frozen, convenient shrimp products. Tariffs offer temporary relief, but long-term industry recovery hinges on stronger trade protections and labeling reforms.