/U.S. Shooting: Gunman Opens Fire in Pennsylvania, 3 Officers Killed

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 08:36 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 08:36 IST
U.S. Shooting: Three police officers were killed and two others injured in a Pennsylvania shooting on Wednesday afternoon; the suspect also died, according to the state police commissioner.

