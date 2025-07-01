LOGIN
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 21:00 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 21:00 IST
U.S. senate continues to debate Donald Trump's mega budget bill
The US Senate has advanced President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill in a 51-49 vote, despite Democratic opposition. Watch for more details!

