Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 22:59 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 22:59 IST
U.S. Russia Talks: Will Trump Pass Putin’s Test?
Trump and Putin may be days away from a face-to-face meeting, with the Ukraine war, global trade tensions, and rising frustration. With U.S. President threatening 100% tariff on Russian oil buyers, will allies be pushed away from U.S.? Will Trump's plan to pressure Putin by isolating Russia backfire? Can this meeting trigger a breakthrough in the Ukraine war?

