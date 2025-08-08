Published: Aug 08, 2025, 22:59 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 22:59 IST
Videos Aug 08, 2025, 22:59 IST
U.S. Russia Talks: Will Trump Pass Putin’s Test?
Trump and Putin may be days away from a face-to-face meeting, with the Ukraine war, global trade tensions, and rising frustration.
With U.S. President threatening 100% tariff on Russian oil buyers, will allies be pushed away from U.S.?
Will Trump's plan to pressure Putin by isolating Russia backfire?
Can this meeting trigger a breakthrough in the Ukraine war?