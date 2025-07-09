LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 23:00 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 23:00 IST
U.S. Rushes Patriot Missile Production as War Demands Surge
U.S. Rushes Patriot Missile Production as War Demands Surge

The US Army is ramping up its Patriot missile arsenal, quadrupling purchase targets as demand soars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump reverses course, sending more weapons to Kyiv.

