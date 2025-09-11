LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /U.S. Remembers 9/11: Pakistan's Duplicity On Terrorism Exposed

U.S. Remembers 9/11: Pakistan's Duplicity On Terrorism Exposed

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 17:52 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 17:52 IST
U.S. Remembers 9/11: Pakistan's Duplicity On Terrorism Exposed
U.S. Remembers 9/11: Twenty-four years later, Americans commemorate the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11. The September 11, 2001 attacks, involving four coordinated hijackings, reshaped U.S. history.

Trending Topics

trending videos