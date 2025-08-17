LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelensky to Hold High-Stakes Talks on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelensky to Hold High-Stakes Talks on Monday

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 08:14 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 08:14 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelensky to Hold High-Stakes Talks on Monday
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Washington on Monday for high-stakes talks amid rising global tensions and stalled peace efforts in Ukraine.

Trending Topics

trending videos