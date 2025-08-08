LOGIN
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 21:44 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 21:44 IST
U.S. Offers $50 MN for Information to Arrest Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
Videos Aug 08, 2025, 21:44 IST

The US has doubled a reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to $50m (£37.2m), accusing him of being "one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world".

