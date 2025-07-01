LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 22:30 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 22:30 IST
U.S. lawmaker mocks Zohran Mamdani for eating with hands, calls it ‘uncivilised’
Congressman sparks outrage after telling politician to ‘adopt Western customs’ or ‘go back to Third World.’ Netizens ask, who decides what’s civilised?

