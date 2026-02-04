/U.S. Lacks Interceptors as Shield Against Iran Missiles, Talks Begin Amid High Tension

Tensions between the United States and Iran are rising sharply as Washington expands its military presence in West Asia, even while preparing for fresh nuclear talks. A U.S. fighter jet has shot down an Iranian drone, and Iranian forces have attempted to detain a U.S.-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the Pentagon is deploying more warships, fighter jets, and missile defence systems. With THAAD interceptor production set to increase and diplomatic talks approaching, the region stands at a critical crossroads. Will dialogue succeed or is conflict inevitable?