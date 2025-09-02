/U.S-India trade talks alive despite Trump’s tariff war

Published: Sep 02, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 23:29 IST
Despite escalating trade tensions—including the U.S. doubling tariffs to 50% amid India’s continued Russian oil imports—the two nations remain engaged in bilateral trade negotiations. India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal confirms active discussions toward a potential agreement. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed cautious optimism, stating that while the relationship is “very complicated,” both sides are working toward a resolution.