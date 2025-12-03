/U.S. Forces Seen Offloading Supplies In Puerto Rico Amid Military Buildup Near Venezuela

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 01:02 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 01:02 IST
The United States has deployed a powerful naval and air armada to the Caribbean, escalating tensions with Venezuela and prompting questions about Washington’s endgame. Advanced fighter jets, destroyers, drones, special operations forces and even a possible nuclear submarine have moved into position near Venezuelan waters. The Trump administration insists it is targeting “narco-terrorists,” but critics say the scale of the deployment suggests broader ambitions, possibly even regime change.