U.S. at Risk of 100-Foot Wave | Tsunami Could Devastate U.S. in Minutes | Gravitas

8.8 magnitude quake off Russia’s coast has reignited fears of a tsunami catastrophe. Now, scientists are sounding the alarm: the Cascadia Subduction Zone in the U.S. could trigger a 100-foot tsunami, killing thousands and destroying entire cities. Find out how close we are to disaster—and why America is not ready.