Typhoon Koinu leaves behind a trail of destruction in Taiwan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Taiwan is facing some of the heaviest rainfall as typhoon Koinu brushes past its southern coast. A category-4 typhoon, koinu has so far killed one person and injured over 300 people while forcing millions out of homes.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos