Typhoon Haikui: Weather office issues red alert for Fujian province in China

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
As worries over the fading cyclone's influence on agriculture persist and rice prices are already skyrocketing, China issued a warning that Haikui may bring heavy rains to locations in its south and east.

