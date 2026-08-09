/Typhoon Dolphin Hits Eastern China | 1300 Flights Cancelled, Mass Evacuations & Flood Alerts Issued

Typhoon Dolphin has made landfall on China’s eastern coast, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain as authorities prepare for widespread flooding and landslides. China’s National Meteorological Center forecast sustained winds of up to 162 kmph before the typhoon gradually weakens as it moves inland. The storm has already caused major disruptions across eastern China, with nearly 1,300 flights cancelled at Shanghai’s two main airports and another 270 flights cancelled at Hangzhou airport. Rail services across parts of the Yangtze River Delta have also been suspended as a precaution. Authorities have ordered vessels back to port, halted ferry services and restricted offshore and construction activities. Mass evacuations are underway, with more than 30,000 people relocated from vulnerable areas in Shanghai and around 99,000 people moved to safer locations in Fujian.