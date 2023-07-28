Typhoon Doksuri sweeps Fujian in China, uproot trees & create violent showers
Typhoon Doksuri has swept into china's southeastern Fujian province unleashing heavy rains. Violent gusts of wind whipped power lines sparking fires, uprooting trees and forcing factories and shopping malls to shut. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed boats tied to bollards in fishing harbours. Heavy storms leading to heavy winds caused several trees to fall. Buildings were surrounded by sandbags to prevent their glass windows and doors from breaking.