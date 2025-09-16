Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Tyler Robinson on Discord: 'It Was Me At UVU Yesterday' | Robinson's 'I Have A Bad News' Message
Tyler Robinson on Discord: 'It Was Me At UVU Yesterday' | Robinson's 'I Have A Bad News' Message
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 16, 2025, 16:36 IST
| Updated:
Sep 16, 2025, 16:36 IST
Tyler Robinson shares a surprising message on Discord after his visit to UVU. Watch as he delivers his "I Have A Bad News" update—what happened and what’s next for Tyler?
Trending Topics
#robinson #charliekirk #wion
trending videos
India's Health Ministry: Physiotherapists Cannot Use 'Dr' Prefix
After Epstein Files, FBI Under Fire for Charlie Kirk Probe
Ukraine Hits Russian Oil, Moscow Unleashes Missiles!
ZAPAD 2025: India participates in Russia-Belarus military drills for the first time
Ukraine Strikes Russia's Top Oil Refinery, Russia Says Over 361 Ukrainian Drones Downed
Trump deploys National Guard to Memphis: 'Chicago probably next'
Hong Kong Media Mogul Jimmy Lai's Son Appeals to Starmer, Trump
India-US Trade Deal: 'India Coming To The Table': Trump Aide Navarro | US-India Trade Talks
US Deploys Typhoon Missiles In Japan, China Furious
U.S. warns Canada over F-35 exit: 'Expect consequences'
Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki Announces First Members of Her Cabinet
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Rubio tells Israel: U.S. Will maintain 'maximum pressure' on Iran after nuclear strikes
Israel Strikes Qatar: Arab Leaders Call on US to Put Pressure on Israel For Ceasefire
Pacific Cooling Set to Chill India, La Nina Likely to Return by End of 2025
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine tests new Kamikaze drones, Kyiv reports at least 84 strikes by Russia
Nepal’s deadly protests hit tourism hard as arrivals drop 30%
UK Deploys RAF Jets, Tanker to Poland | British Jets to Secure NATO Airspace Following Drone Breaches
India-US Resume Trade Talks in New Delhi | Russia Strike Sparks Fire in Zaporizhzhia
Punjab floods: over 1,000 villages submerged, Ludhiana & Amritsar experience severe waterlogging
Leaders From Arab and Muslim Countries Condemn Doha Attack & Israel's Action in Gaza
Asia Cup: IND vs PAK Handshake Row Escalates, PCB Wants Referee Pycroft Removed
FBI Director Kash Patel to Face Judicial Committees of the U.S. Congress
Russia Uses Barter System To Circumvent Sanctions
India, US resume trade talks after Trump tariff freeze | Free trade agreement back on table?
Syria Holds First Parliamentary Elections Since Al-Assad's Fall
Musk buys $1 billion in Tesla shares
What Is La Nina, Why Will It Make India Cold?
Israel-Hamas War: 20,000 People Left Gaza City Amid Fears Of Israeli Offensive
India-US Trade: India, US Trade Talks Resume in New Delhi After Tariffs Tirade
Nepal Picks Up the Pieces in the Aftermath of the Most Volatile Protests
NASA astronaut captures stunning rare red aurora from space
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Says It Needs 172 Million Dollars Every Single Day to Keep Fighting
U.S. President Donald Trump Threatens to Declare National Emergency in D.C.
Russia Flexes Its Deadliest Weapons as NATO Cautiously Watches |
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Says It Needs 172 Million Dollars Every Single Day to Keep Fighting
Have Sanctions Stopped Russia's Economy?
Russia Offers to Buy Back S-400 Air Defense Systems from Turkey
India Braces for Harsh Winter, La Nina Likely to Return by End of 2025
United States & India Begin Trade Negotiations in New Delhi
UK man arrested for ‘racially motivated’ rape of Sikh woman
Salma Hayek at 59: The beauty that just keeps evolving!
IMEC Plan Hit by Israel's Gaza War
"Being Soft On Illegal Aliens Over": Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In US
Mossad Declined To Execute Netanyahu’s Strike In Qatar?
Kremlin says NATO ‘at war’ with Russia after drone incursions into Poland, Romania
Tibetan government-in-exile to standardise National Flag
Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closure Cripples Apple Trade, Wholesale Fruit Markets Shut for Two Days