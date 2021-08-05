Two years pass after revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir

Aug 05, 2021, 01:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Today marks two years since India's Jammu and Kashmir began marching into new tune. On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government revoked the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.
Read in App