Two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting, says Israeli police
Two people were hurt when a shooter opened fire on a car in East Jerusalem on Tuesday, according to Israeli emergency services. The assault follows a year of increasing Israeli-Palestinian violence and tense times during Ramadan, which this year fell around the Jewish Passover holiday. According to Israeli police, the alleged attacker opened fire on a car in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, where there have recently been intense confrontations between Jewish settlers and Palestinians.