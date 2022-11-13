Two World War II-era planes collide in Texas; number of causalities still unknown, say officials

Published: Nov 13, 2022
Two World War II-era planes collided during an airshow in Texas, officials have said that they didn't know the number of people that were onboard that flight. More than 45 rescue units were deployed to the scene.
