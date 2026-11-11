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Two-time olympic champion Tatjana Smith returns to swimming

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 11, 2026, 14:29 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 14:29 IST
Two-time olympic champion Tatjana Smith returns to swimming
Four-time Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith has officially switched her sporting nationality from South Africa to the Netherlands, with the move approved by World Aquatics on November 10, 2026.

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