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Two-time olympic champion Tatjana Smith returns to swimming
Two-time olympic champion Tatjana Smith returns to swimming
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 11, 2026, 14:29 IST
| Updated:
Nov 11, 2026, 14:29 IST
Four-time Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith has officially switched her sporting nationality from South Africa to the Netherlands, with the move approved by World Aquatics on November 10, 2026.
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