Two non-local civilians killed in Jammu and Kashmir today

Oct 16, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A fierce gunbattle broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore area, two terrorists who were killed belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group. In another incident, two civilians were also shot dead.
