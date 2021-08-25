Two motorists guide a black swan and her cygnet across a busy freeway in Australia's Perth

Aug 25, 2021
In a heartwarming video, two motorists were seen guiding a black swan and her cygnet across a busy freeway in Perth, Australia. The swans were stuck inside the Kwinana Freeway on Narrows Bridge.
