/Twisha Sharma Case: CBI alleges mental cruelty by husband, mother-in-law

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a 636-page chargesheet in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, naming her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused. The report reportedly includes Twisha's final message sent moments before her death: "Let me die in peace right now." Investigators have charged the accused with dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while a court-ordered AIIMS medical board concluded that Twisha died by suicidal hanging and found no signs of assault or struggle. The case continues to draw national attention, with Twisha's family maintaining that she was murdered.