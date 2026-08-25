/TVK minister Keerthana slams misogyny after viral video controversy

A viral video showing a woman in a short black dress stepping out of a car sparked an unnecessary political storm after social media accounts falsely claimed it was Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana. The 29-year-old minister firmly clarified it wasn't her, but didn't stop there, calling out what she described as a "fragile, regressive mindset" behind the trolling. "But even if it were, why should it matter?" she wrote on X, accusing DMK and AIADMK supporters of turning women's clothing choices into political ammunition.