Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- An acclaimed Turkish TV news anchor, Meltem Gunay, was terminated from her job for featuring a Starbucks cup on her desk during a broadcast. Notably, in the Muslim-majority country, the American coffeehouse chain is believed to be pro-Israel, a claim that Starbucks has rubbished saying that the protesters are "influenced by misrepresentation".