Turkiye's opposition unleash plans to defeat Erdogan

Turkiye opposition parties are putting up a united front in the coming May 14 Presidential and Parliamentary elections vowing to wrest power from Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The 6 parties who have formed the national alliance have vowed to reduce the presidential powers and expand democratic rights if voted to power. Turkiye's opposition has come out with a 2,300-point programme and pledged to agree on a joint candidate in the crucial elections on february 13.