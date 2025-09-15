LOGIN
Turkiye's Opposition Leader Accuses Erdogan of Staging a Judicial Coup

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 21:52 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 21:52 IST
Turkey’s opposition leader has accused President Erdogan of orchestrating a judicial coup, intensifying political tensions ahead of upcoming elections.

