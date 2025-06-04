Published: Jun 04, 2025, 21:21 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 21:21 IST
Turkiye Police Arrests Five More Mayors From Main Opposition Party CHP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is increasingly being accused of consolidating power and silencing dissent, with reports suggesting he is moving toward authoritarian rule. Acting on Erdogan's directives, Turkish authorities have reportedly detained multiple opposition party members in Istanbul and carried out raids on several municipalities governed by the opposition.