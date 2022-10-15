Turkiye mine blast: At least 40 killed, 49 workers trapped in high-risk area

Published: Oct 15, 2022, 09:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
At least 40 workers were killed and 28 others were injured with dozens still trapped after a blast tore through a mine in Turkiye. The explosion occurred at the state-owned mine at 6:55 pm local time.
