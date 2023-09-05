Turkish President Erdogan holds three-hour long discussion with the Russian President

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, tried to persuade Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, on Monday to renew a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other goods from three Black Sea ports while being at war with Russia.

