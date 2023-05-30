Turkey's Lira continues to struggle

Recep Tayyip Erdogan winning the Turkish presidential runoff has turned out to be a bad news for the ailing Turkish Lira. The currency has weakened to a record low as foreign investors fear further alienation under the strongman's regime. The Lira fell 0.6% to 20.10 per us dollar on Monday, which is a record low on a closing basis. Wall Street analysts see more weakness ahead, with Morgan Stanley warning it may slide 29% toward 28 per dollar by the end of the year.