Turkey’s investment roadshow at G20 summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Turkey takes center stage on the global economic front as finance minister Mehmet Simsek embarks on a mission to drum up support for his bold rescue plan. His primary objective at the G20 is garnering support for his comprehensive rescue plan aimed at revitalising Turkey’s struggling emerging economy. Foreign investors have been retreating from the Turkish market, holding less than 1% of the country's bonds, down from approximately 20% in 2015.

