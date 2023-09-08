Turkeys' investment roadshow at G20 summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Turkey takes center stage on the global economic front as finance minister Mehmet Simsek embarks on a mission to drum up support for his bold rescue plan. His primary objective at the G20: was garnering support for his comprehensive rescue plan aimed at revitalizing Turkey’s struggling emerging economy. Foreign investors have been retreating from the Turkish market, holding less than 1% of the country's bonds, down from approximately 20% in 2015.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos