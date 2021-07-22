Turkey to partially reopen Cyprus ghost town of Varosha

Jul 22, 2021, 01:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Turkey has decided to partially reopen a town for resettlement of the separate ghost town of Varosha. The move has sparked outrage amongst western powers. Varosha is a town that was abandoned by Greek Cypriots in 1974.
