Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people rallied in Istanbul to protest the arrest of the city's opposition mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, defying a warning from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Turkey would not tolerate street terrorism. It was the third straight night that demonstrators had rallied against the arrest of Erdoğan's biggest political rival in Turkey's largest street protest in more than a decade. Watch this report for more details!