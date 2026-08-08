/Turkey-Saudi-Pakistan Defence Pact | New Alliance Amid Iran Tensions | What It Means for West Asia

Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a major trilateral defence pact, creating a new security arrangement amid escalating tensions across West Asia. The agreement is being viewed as part of Saudi Arabia's effort to diversify its security partnerships while maintaining its longstanding relationship with the United States. The pact builds on the existing defence relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, with Turkey now joining the arrangement. Iranian officials and clerics have criticised the agreement, warning that closer military cooperation between the three countries will not guarantee security. The pact comes as tensions remain high over the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict involving Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen and broader regional instability.