LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Turkey: Police Use Pepper Spray on Protesters Outside Opposition Party Headquarters

Turkey: Police Use Pepper Spray on Protesters Outside Opposition Party Headquarters

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 17:50 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 17:50 IST
Turkey: Police Use Pepper Spray on Protesters Outside Opposition Party Headquarters
Police in Turkey used pepper spray to disperse protesters gathered outside the opposition party headquarters.

Trending Topics

trending videos