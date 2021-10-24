Turkey: Philanthropist Osman Kavala jailed in jail for 4 years

Oct 24, 2021, 03:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered expulsion of 10 foreign ambassadors including those from US, France, Germany and Denmark who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala.
