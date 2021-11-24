Turkey: Lira crashed to a new low of 13.44 against the dollar

Nov 24, 2021, 12:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Inflation is now at 20% in Turkey, as the Lira which is the official currency of Turkey has hit a record low of 13.44 against the US Dollar. Turkish currency crashed by 8% in a single day but recovered by a few cents later.
