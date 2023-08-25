Turkey, Iraq boosts partnership, water management and security on agenda

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
The Turkish foreign minister was in iraq this week, setting ground for erdogan's rumoured visit later this year. The minister while in Baghdad sat down with his counterpart. They discussed all matters from ever-pressing climate challenges to sensitive water management and the pkk angle. Ghadi francis gets you more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos